Hot, humid week expected in Windsor-Essex

The end of July tends to be warmest part of the summer in Windsor-Essex, and that's exactly what we can expect this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs around 30°C every day this week, with Thursday and Friday expected to be the hottest days.

A bit of a reprieve to the heat is that we're looking at a mix of sun and cloud most of those days, except for Wednesday.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, meteorologist Doug Gillham says the area has seen a lot of cool fronts this summer that's kept us relatively cool compared to past years.

"But we've got a heat wave going on the in the central part of the United States and that's expanding northeast into the Great Lakes region and across southern Ontario," he continued. "It's not going to stick around too terribly long, but it is a week of classic mid-summer weather."

Gillham says the heat will be across Ontario, Quebec and into Atlantic Canada, so it's a pretty widespread area but given the time of year it's not that surprising.

He says beyond the heat, there is the risk of some thunderstorms and heavy rain Wednesday evening depending on the track of a system through Michigan.

"The exact track of that system is a little bit uncertain, but we do have the risk of some torrential rains, strong wings, and potent thunderstorms. Thursday should be the calm after that, just a mostly sunny and hot day, but that risk for thunderstorms with the heat and humidity returns Friday and into the weekend."

For those who aren't huge fans of the heat, Gillham had some better news looking ahead, which is that after this week we should go back to what we've seen for most of the summer so far.

"But after a week of classic summer weather, the heat and really feeling the humidity with the humidex into the lower 40s, we settle back into what's been more familiar this summer. Next week, it looks like the final couple days of July, the first week of August and probably even beyond, back to seasonal even a couple of days cooler than seasonal," he said.

Gillham says the conditions this week are favourable for some thunderstorms, but whether the system they're tracking around Wednesday evening turns into the kind of event we saw last week is still up in the air and they'll be watching closely to provide updates.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides