Hot Summer Nights Fun Blast begins Thursday in Forest Glade

Windsor Fire and Rescue is kicking off Hot Summer Nights Fun Blast 2022 Thursday night in Forest Glade.

Every Thursday, weather permitting, Windsor Fire and Rescue will have a fire truck at a different park in all ten wards.

Anyone can stop by for a cooling fire truck sprinkler run, a visit with Sparky and a chance tour a fire truck while learning fire safety tips from fire prevention officers.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 30 at Forest Glade Optimist Park, 3265 Forest Glade Dr. in Ward 7.

Windsor Fire and Rescue will host Hot Summer Fun Blast every Thursday night, at ten different parks during the summer, to provide a cooling fire truck sprinkler run. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Mike Coste, Chief Fire Prevention Officer, says it's a great way to engage with the community and offer safety advice.

"For the two hours, we'll also have a fire truck that comes out that sprays water. It's good for the kids, we put a truck up and spray water for an hour, an hour and a half, depending on how many kids are out there. So it's a really good community engagement between the fire department and the public," he says.

Coste says the turnout for this summer event has been good in previous years.

"We've had 300, 400, 500 people. It all depends on the weather, if it's nice and warm the kids are out. It's been very well received in the community, in fact, we'll see the same person at all ten parks," he adds.

Firefighters will also be grilling hotdogs and offering water for free to those who attend, on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Ward 7, Forest Glade Optimist Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, June 30

- Ward 1, Central Park, 3301 Woodland Avenue, July 7

- Ward 2, Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road, July 14

- Ward 3, Wigle Park, 397 Erie Street East, July 21

- Ward 4, Lanspeary Park, 1250 Langlois, July 28

- Ward 5, Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, August 4

- Ward 6, Tranby Park, 6899 Tranby Avenue, August 11

- Ward 8, Pykes Park, 5497 Lassaline Avenue, August 18

- Ward 9, Captain Wilson Park, 3950 Ducharme Street, August 25

- Ward 10, Remington Booster Park, 2710 Lillian Avenue, September 1