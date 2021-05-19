Hot Weather for Windsor-Essex for the Victoria Day Long Weekend

The warmth is building this week as we head toward the Victoria Day long weekend and it could be near record-setting in Windsor-Essex.

Hot weather started out west with British Columbia seeing the first day to hit 30 C in Canada.

Meteorologist with The Weather Network, Doug Gilham says says it's an extended preview of what's to come.

"We're not going to keep the heat right through the summer season, but wow, enjoy it while it lasts. It's the unofficial start to summer coming up this weekend and what a glorious stretch of weather leading up to it," he says.

The forecast is calling for temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s between Wednesday and Monday, with a forecasted high of 31 C on Friday.

Gilham told AM800's The Afternoon News that the heat has been spreading across Southern Canada.

"It's going to stay in the Great Lakes region, including southwestern Ontario, right through Saturday," he says "A large ridge of high pressure dominating the weather pattern and it's a slow mover, so that's good news for us."

Gilham says this weekend will have something for everyone starting with hot and humid conditions on Friday and Saturday.

"As the humidity builds Friday and especially into Saturday, we're going to start to see that risk for scattered thunderstorms and we actually really need the rain," he says. "So we're not looking at a washout but that summertime threat for showers and thunderstorms, we'll see that threat again on Sunday."

The record high temperature for May 20 is 31.7 C set in 1962, while the all-time high for May 21 was set in 1941 when the temperature hit 32.2 C.