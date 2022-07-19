Hot week on tap for Windsor-Essex

You can expect a lot of heat and humidity in Windsor-Essex this week.

The current forecast has Tuesday through to Saturday above 30°C every day, with 33°C as the highest temperature forecast for that period.

There won't be an evening this week where the temperature falls below 20°C either.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says it's going to be hot.

"As of right now the forecast is looking like every day this week, possibly into early next week, there will be temperatures in the low 30s," he continued. "Once you factor in the humidity it's going to be feeling like 40 on several days."

He says this is a fairly common thing to see around this time of year.

"Especially a few days in a row of low 30s, and again adding in that humidity, it's going to be feeling even warmer. It's not out of the ordinary to be seeing that a couple of times throughout the summer, especially as we get into the mid-July to August period," Flisfeder said.

Flisfeder says a low pressure system moving across northern Ontario through this evening and into Wednesday will bring a cold front to the area that could see showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

"There will be some rain associated with that, it's not looking like a significant amount though. Farmers hoping for some rainfall, probably most areas are not going to be receiving more than five to 10 millimetres with that system, so unfortunately not a lot. Some locally higher amounts, 20 to 40 millimetres, are possible with that line of showers."

He says it's definitely a week for those who enjoy the hotter weather.

"If you like that tropical feel absolutely you'll be right at home this week in the Windsor area. If you're like myself and you prefer more moderate temperatures, anywhere closer to the lakes you could get that lake breeze and get a bit of reprieve."

A heat warning was posted for Windsor-Essex on Monday afternoon, in anticipation of the multi-day heat event expected from Tuesday and possibly lasting until Sunday.

Flisfeder says with the sustained heat expected it's important to be on the look out for any signs of heat related illness, drink plenty of fluids, and check on your neighbours or any elderly family members to make sure they're not suffering from the heat.