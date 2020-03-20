Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Bans Most Visitors

WINDSOR — Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is banning visitors to keep their patients and staff safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective Saturday, March 21, 2020, visitors are being restricted to only patients who need end-of-life care and there will only be one patient at a time.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in.

In a statement release by the hospital, it says, "the decision does not come easily for the hospital, recognizing the impact this will have on our patients, their loved-ones and families physically, emotionally and from a mental health perspective."

A dedicated phone line has also been set up to receive questions from patients or families.

The number is 519-257-5111 ext 74747 where a voicemail can be left.

Similar restrictions have taken place at Erie Shores Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital has also placed restrictions to one visitor per patient during the patient's duration in the hospital