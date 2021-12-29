Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare bringing in no visitor policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is the latest medical facility to bring in a no visitor policy due to skyrocketing COVID-19 case counts and the risk of further spreading the Omicron variant.

According to a release, the new measures go into effect on Thursday, December 30 at 12:01am.

The policy does not apply to end-of-life or palliative patients.

Hospital officials say they're looking at bringing back the Designated Care Partner program which allows fully trained individuals identified by the patient or family to be part of the patient's care team.

Through the program, more than 950 individuals were able to provide care to their loved one when visitors were barred from the hospital earlier in the pandemic — an announcement about the program is expected next week.

The latest information on visitor restrictions can be found on the hospital's website.