Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare continues 36 year tradition with launch of the Tree of Lights Campaign

The Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation is kicking off its 36 year community tradition.

On Tuesday, the HDGH Foundation launched the 36th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign.

Proceeds from this year's campaign will support the Patient Benevolent Fund to help support those who cannot afford transportation costs or comfort items.

This fund will support those patients and clients and allow HDGH to seamlessly assist with purchasing the necessary equipment, comfort items and tools that contribute to each person's unique care plan.

Barbara Sebben, Executive Director of the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital Foundation, says what the Tree of Light Campaign is.

"The Tree of Lights Campaign really arcs back 36 years to the Grace Hospital and we have continued the tradition. You place an ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one, or in honour of someone who is still living whose had a remarkable impact on your life."

She says how people can get support through the Patient Benevolent Fund.

"People submit to them looking for some assistance and typically the goal is to get that individual to move onto the next step in their care process. So it might be something they need at home so that they can go home, and it might be something that they need here to help them rehab, that would've been out of pocket but they need assistance with it."

Sebben says she's glad they're back in person following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is something to be missed when you're not in a room together. And when we can do it safely, we try and do it. We've had 'A Gala to Go' for the last two years, we've had this event outside on our grounds. But to be back in our lobby and to safely be sharing this event with our colleagues, there's nothing that replaces that."

Each supporter of this year's Tree of Lights Campaign will receive a paper ornament which they can place on the tree in the lobby of Hôtel-Dieu as well as one to bring home to place on their own tree.

To support the campaign and honour someone special this holiday season, you can call 519-257-5234 or visit the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation website.