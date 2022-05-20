Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation reveal John Viecelli Cardiac Wellness Administration

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation has revealed a new space named after a generous donor.

The hospital unveiled the John Viecelli Cardiac Wellness Administration following a second donation of $100,000 from Viecelli.

In July 2021 the first donation of $100,000 was made, going towards the John Viecelli Rehabilitation Room on the first floor of the Dr. Y. Emara Building for Healthy Aging and Mobility.

Viecelli says it's important to make these donations due to the need in the community.

"I'm now close to 90, what am I going to do with the money. The thing about me is that I like to make people happy, if I see you and you look like you're worrying about something, I'm going to talk to you or make you laugh."

He says he wants to use his money to let others have a better life.

"I like when people have a better life and better facilities. If I leave the money in the bank that's not going to happen."

Viecelli says sharing this moment with his family was very special.

"We help each other. I work hard and want to make sure they don't come up with the life that I did."

In addition to $200,000 in donations, Viecelli has provided donations to other health care services and multiple scholarships to young adults.

With files from AM800's Rob Hindi

