Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor is now COVID-19 outbreak free.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded the outbreak on 3-South in the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility.

The outbreak was a result of three staff members and five patients testing positive for the virus.

The hospital's executive leadership team is thanking staff, physicians and community for its ongoing efforts to curb COVID-19.