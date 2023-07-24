Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare receives highest accreditation designation

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH), Windsor's only specialty hospital, has been accredited with exemplary standing, the highest designation with Accreditation Canada (AC).

AC assesses organizations against standards developed by Health Standards Organization (HSO), International Standards Organization (ISO) and others.

During the June 2023 on-site AC survey, HDGH met 100 per cent of the Required Organizational Practices as well as ninety eight point nine nine per cent (98.99%) of Accreditation Canada standards, the criteria and guidelines required to provide high-quality care and service.

Bill Marra, President and CEO, says the accreditation report acknowledged the work that HDGH does.

"Specifically around substance abuse and problem gambling, our point of care testing, mental health services, community based mental health services and supports. Those were all recognized and met for example 100 per cent of all standards for those areas of service. We're also a specialty hospital as it relates to rehabilitation and restorative care."

He says with AC's Required Organizational Practices, they look as a whole for risk assessment...

"If you're delivering at 100 per cent around safety, communication, medication use, infection control and risk, that means you're running a really good shop. For us, what's important is that it's not only a safe place for our patients and their family members, but our staff as well. So we're really pleased with the outcome."

He says even though there are certain standards they are meeting 100 per cent of now, there's always room for improvement.

"I think what we need to be cognizant of is the ever evolving needs of patients and clients. For example, there are tremendous pressures on us to deliver more as it relates to senior friendly services, geriatric services with the aging population. What can do for our seniors who are experiencing mental health and dementia related issues as they grow older. How do we keep them in their homes?"

The Accreditation report identified the following as true strengths of the organization:

Patient and Family Advisory Councils and Patient and Family Advisors

Patient Experience Framework

Unit Based Councils

Strategic Plan 2023 - 2028 engagement

Board of Directors engagement and high performing

Designated/Essential Care Partner program HSO Leading Practice Award

Centre of Excellence in Mental Health and Addictions

Community Partnerships

In addition to being awarded the highest status by AC, HDGH was awarded with a Health Service Organization Leading Practice Award for the Essential/Designated Care Partner program which paved the way for supporting family visitation during the COVID-19 Pandemic and now supports families in providing hands-on care for their loved ones in hospital.