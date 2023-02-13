Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Withdrawal Management Services open new intensive beds

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Withdrawal Management Services has opened two new intensive beds for those struggling with addiction.

In June 2022, HDGH announced its new investments in addiction services within the community.

Funding from the province will support one of their investments, the Intensive Bed-Based Addiction Services Initiative, which will open beds and help those who are 16 years old or older seeking support for withdrawal and substance dependency.

Around $262,000 per year is allocated for two fiscal years (2022/23 and 2023/24) to support the addition of RPN within the program.

Director of Mental Health and Addiction at HDGH Patrick Kolowicz says withdrawal management is a natural access point for people looking to withdraw from substance use.

"Really what we see is people's situations or their family situations, they boil over into a crisis scenario and patients look for access to treat that immediate withdrawal period."

Kolowicz says mental health and addiction have been chronically underfunded.

"Already we had an underlining need for more resources, COVID has exaggerated that need and on top of that, specifically within addiction, we've seen a lot more complex presentation and more complex substances being used in terms of synthetic opioids and other things."

He says addiction is becoming more complex.

"It is a medical condition that requires medical support in addition to other counselling supports that are necessary for patients seeking help within a withdrawal facility. Patients and families often seek out help at a program like Withdraw Management because it is a natural access point."

The Intensive Bed-Based Addiction Services is funded by the province.