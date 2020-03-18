Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Shortens Visiting Hours

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has updated its visiting hours due to COVID-19.

The hospital had established several restrictions Sunday, but has revised those rules moving forward.

Visitors will only be permitted between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday. Only one person is allowed to visit per patient — palliative care patients will be permitted two visitors — and no one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit.

Entry points to the main campus will be limited to the Tayfour Building main entrance and Emara Building main entrance. Entrances have also been restricted at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre, Regional Children's Centre and Withdrawal Management.

Visitors will be screened when they enter the facility.

