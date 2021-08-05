Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Taking Part in National Fundraiser

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is taking part in a national fundraiser aimed at supporting mental health initiatives in the community.

Hospital Vice President Bill Marra says 20 organizations across the country have been selected for the Maple (RE)Leaf program and every dollar raised locally will stay in Windsor-Essex.

He says the campaign allows HDGH to create important messaging, draw awareness, public education and raise funds.

"We're one of only 20 foundations throughout all of Canada that's been selected to participate in this national campaign so we're grateful for that," says Marra. "The reason why they approached us frankly is they recognized our footprint for mental health and addictions. The unique aspects of the programs we provide."

Marra says money raised stays in Windsor-Essex.

"The beauty of this national campaign is if you live in this region and you give in this region, the money stays in this region," says Marra. "It's giving where you live, supporting our very own people from Windsor and Essex County."

He says a primary goal of the campaign is to educate but also provide options and show individuals where they can get assistance.

"A campaign of this nature allows us to invest a little bit more to go above and beyond what our core funding provides us, perhaps provide some satellite locations, work with partners in the broader public sector, reach into the community," he added.

More information about the program and how to donate can be found at www.maplereleaf.ca.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Live and Local.