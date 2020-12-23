Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare to Help with Village at St. Clair Outbreak

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has joined the fight to against COVID-19 at The Village at St. Clair in Windsor.

Ninety-seven residents and 50 staff members at the long-term-care home have contracted the virus since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 10.

Unifor has sent an open letter to the premier about the long-term care home on Talbot Road, asking the province use the Armed Forces and Red Cross if needed.

Schlegel Villages' representative Christy Parsons says the home is on the same page with the union, but nine people from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will provide immediate help.

"They've deployed a team of nine that are providing clinical support as well as administration and in other areas of the village to make sure that the residents and our team are both well supported," she added.

Parsons says staffing levels are a "moving target" right now as they fluctuate on a daily basis.

She tells AM800 News the home is leaving "no stone unturned" to assure people are cared for.

"Whether it's bringing external agencies in to do a deep cleaning, PSW support and certianly with our community partners," she says. "The LHIN, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the Red Cross are our next avenue."

Parsons says the Red Cross was at the home Tuesday to see what could be done until staff members recover from the virus.

"They were in at the village doing a hands-on assessment, just seeing what supports they can provide," she says. "We work as hard as we can, but the reality is we do need more help as it does take time for people to recover."

Parsons says it's currently "all hands on deck" at the home, with managers helping on the floor in any way they can.

She says the home has also started training volunteers on outbreak protocols to help keep patients company while care provider try to keep up with medical needs.