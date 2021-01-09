Hôtel-Dieu Joins Fight to Stop COVID-19 Outbreak at Augustine Villas

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is deploying resources to Augustine Villas to assist with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website shows 14 residents and five staff members have tested positive for the virus at the Kingsville retirement home, but Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra says the number of infected is now at 45 residents and six staff members as of Friday night.

He says with more than 40 per cent of the homes 99 residents testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital's providing additional support.

"Under these circumstances the focus will be around infection control practices, mitigating the continued spread of the outbreak and take a similar approach that we have over at The Village at St. Clair," he added.

Like Windsor's Village at St. Clair, Marra stressed the HDGH's role is at the home is to provide staff and guidance as resources are stretched thin due to the outbreak.

"We work closely with these folks. Our staff will be hands on ... and if we need to improve the resources on site we'll find a way to do it," he says. "These are very vulnerable citizens that are compromised at times from a health care perspective."

Marra says the hospital has a mobile office set up on site for administrative staff.

"We'll provide some communication support to them and we'll do some assessments of the facility to make sure they're adhering to best practices as it relates to infection prevention and control," he says.

The hospital provided has provided support at The Village at St. Clair since Dec. 24 and is preparing to transition out of that home next week.