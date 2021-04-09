Hotel-Dieu Secures Funding for Inpatient Mental Healthcare Project

The future site of inpatient mental healthcare in Windsor-Essex has been confirmed by the province.

An inpatient bed expansion for Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) was part of Infrastructure Ontario's Market Update Thursday. The announcement outlines $60-billion in funding for 41 infrastructure projects across the province.

President and CEO Janice Kaffer says the project is part of a larger plan for when a new regional acute care centre is built near County Road 42.

"The Ouellette Campus will continue to be utilized as an urgent care opportunity by Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) and the plan for the mental beds to relocate to the Tayfour Campus has now been cemented, confirmed and published," she says.

Kaffer says the project was mentioned in the 2021 Provincial Budget.

Thursday's announcement confirms the procurement phase of the project will move forward, according to Kaffer.

"For the first time, the mental health project is included and listed separately," she says. "That is very good news for mental health in Windsor-Essex."

Kaffer says Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's share of the funding has not been announced and the project will be spread out over the next five years.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.