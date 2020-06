WINDSOR — Windsor Regional Hospital is adjusting the hours of operation for its COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Ouellette Campus.

As of June 4th, the centre will be open 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

Up until now, the hours were 9am to 9pm.

The hours on the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, will remain unchanged from 9am to 4pm.

The adjustment was necessary due to lower evening volume.