Hours at Met Campus' COVID-19 Assessment Centre Expanded

Windsor Regional Hospital is extending hours at its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

The centre at 1995 Lens Ave. had been working on a weekday schedule, but will now be open seven days a week, according Chief Nursing Executive Karen Riddell.

She tells AM800 News the demand for testing is up and causing increased wait times.

"We want to increase our capacity to have same day or next day testing available for people when they develop symptoms so we get earlier identification and isolation of cases," she says.

Riddell says each new case increases the demand for testing exponentially.

"Certainly we've seen an increase in demand across our community and with the increased number of positive cases you have an increased number of contacts and subsequent people needing to be tested," she added.

Starting Monday, the Met Campus COVID-19 testing centre will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., matching the hours at the Ouellette Campus assessment centre in downtown Windsor.

Details on who can be tested and how to make an appointment can be found on the hospitals website.