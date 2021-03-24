Hours Being Reduced at WRH Covid-19 Assessment Centre

Windsor Regional Hospital is reducing the hours of operation at its COVID-19 assessment centre.

It's because of a lower volume of people going to get a test and the hospital says the move will free up more resources for vaccination clinics at the St. Clair College Sportsplex and Windsor Hall downtown.

Anyone needing a COVID-19 test can go to the Ouellette Campus this week between 8am and 7pm, but starting next Monday, the new hours will be 8am to 3pm, 7-days a week.

The hospital expects that same day and next day appointments will remain available.

The Ouellette site has the capacity to test 500 people a day and the hospital says its busiest day this year was on January 11, when 631 individuals received swab tests for COVID-19.

Total daily numbers have not surpassed 500 tests since January 18.