A house fire in Devonshire Heights has caused $650,000 in damages.

The fire began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Caribou Crescent.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded, and the fire was deemed out shortly before 11 a.m.

An investigator was on site.

The cause is being listed as accidental.

No injuries were reported, however one person has been displaced.