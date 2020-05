Damage is pegged at $100,000 after a house fire in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent fire crews were called to 119 Queen Street around 3:45pm on Thursday for a structure fire.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent fire

Station 19-Tilbury first responded, but stations 17-Merlin and 20-Wheatley were also called to the scene to assist.

The cause has been listed as accidental.

There were no injuries.