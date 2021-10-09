House fire near downtown Windsor under investigation

An early morning fire near downtown Windsor is under investigation.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to a home on Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but Windsor fire says it remains under investigation.

Windsor Police Service confirmed they are holding the scene, but would not confirm if the Arson Unit has been called in.

The extent of the damage and injuries have not been released.

