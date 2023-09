A house fire on Byng Road has caused $130,000 in damages.

The fire broke out in the 3800 block of Byng Road around 6 p.m. on Friday evening, and Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were on scene quickly conducting ventilation and overhaul.

The fire was put out around 7 p.m. and the investigator was called to the scene.

The cause is being listed as accidental and no one was injured.

One person has been displaced as a result.