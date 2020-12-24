House Fire Under Investigation in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is still trying to determine what caused a fire that ripped through a home just two days before Christmas.

Firefighters were called to a home at 11854 Rose Beach Line in Morpeth just before 8 a.m. Wednesday

Chatham-Kent fire says crews arrived to find a "fully involved" structure fire, but were able to get the blaze under control.

The homeowner escaped without injury, but officials say the fire caused $200,000 in damage.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.