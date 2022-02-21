House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion

OTTAWA - The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.

The motion to confirm the declaration of emergency passed with the New Democrats voting in favour alongside the minority Liberal government.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said earlier today his party would support the motion, but withdraw that support as soon as it decides the measures are no longer necessary.

The Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois opposed it.

The vote to approve the measures will keep them in place until mid-March at the latest and the Senate must also vote on the government's request.

At any point, the Senate, House or government could pull support and the extraordinary powers stemming from the emergencies law would be torn up.

Leading up to the vote, there were signs the government had decided to make it a confidence vote, meaning that if it failed, the minority Liberal government could have fallen, which would have triggered an election.