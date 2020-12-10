House Party Shooting Results in 10-year Sentence for Windsor Man

A shooting at a house party in November 2017 will see a Windsor man spend another six years and four months behind bars.

On Wednesday, Justice Bruce Thomas sentenced Sumar Al-Rubayi to 10-years for manslaughter after Al-Rubayi fired five shots from a handgun at a home in the 1100-block of Heathfield Court in east Windsor killing 23-year-old Jarvas Poberezny.

Justice Thomas gave Al-Rubayi credit of three years and eight months for time already served in pre-sentence custody.

The judge noted in his decision despite Al-Rubayi's lack of criminal record at the time of the offence, the action was a "serious violent crime" and "must be met by a strong sentence."

Al-Rubayi pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in September after initially being charged with first-degree murder.

Justice Thomas also handed Al-Rubayi a lifetime firearm ban and required the 22-year-old to submit a blood sample for the national DNA data bank.

Defence lawyer Brian Kolman had requested a sentencing range of six to eight years.

The offence carried a minimum sentence of four years.