Housing sales fall 47% in January for an 11th straight monthly decline

Property sales across Windsor-Essex have dropped for an 11th straight month.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) reports that sales in January declined nearly 47% over December with 244 properties sold.

The average sale price was down 19.9% to $516,117, which is much lower than the average sale price of $636,422 in January of 2022.

The number of new listings rose 8.9% to nearly 600.

The last time there was an increase in sales locally was February of 2022.