Housing sales plummet nearly 50% in October

The Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is out with its latest housing report.

The number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex saw a significant decrease in October, dropping by 48.23 per cent compared to last October.

There were 366 properties sold, compared to 707 a year ago, and that is the lowest number so far this year.

President Elica Berry says they've been seeing decreases for three months now.

"July usually people go on vacations and it is a little slow, but that is quite dramatic. So we're not sure, it's going to be become a buyers market at some point but where did all the buyers go in the big question," she said.

WECAR says the average price was also down nearly 5% to $542,707, a drop from $566,857 this time a year ago.

The average monthly prices have dropped about $180,000, from the peak price this year of $723,739 in March.

The market activity for September was down 11.76 per cent, but the year-to-date market activity is up 15.05 per cent.

Berry says year over year their average price has gone up by almost 15%, but sales since last year have come down almost 22%.

"So something is going on in the market, so what are we going to do, you know how are we going to resolve all this," she continued. "We have the inventory, we're getting there with the inventory, but the sales just aren't happening."

She says we're still seeing people moving here from outside the area, but the overall trend in lower sales is something many areas across the country are facing.

Berry believes we could come out of this situation soon however.

"With all of the things that are projected for our area. With the new battery plant and the investments that are going on in our city. It'll be a little bit of a blip, maybe a year but hopefully not even a year before I think things will start to pick up again."

There were 765 listings in October, which is down more than 7% from October of 2021.