Housing stats down again locally

The latest monthly housing statistics have been released by the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors and there are major declines.

Sales in September were down nearly 42% from a year ago with 403 properties sold compared to nearly 700 in September of 2021.

This is the third straight month where sales have fallen by 40% while the last time this area saw gains was February 2022.

There were 885 listings in September, down 15% from last year.

WECAR says the average price is now $523,982, a drop of nearly 5% but that is up from August when the average sales price was $520,634.