Hub of Opportunities reveals new Plentiful Harvest food rescue truck

The UHC - Hub of Opportunities has a set of new wheels.

The UHC revealed their new Plentiful Harvest food rescue truck on Thursday.

A 2024 Mack Refrigerated Straight Truck was unveiled and will be used to take produce from farmers and greenhouse growers that was going to be thrown out.

The produce will instead be used to feed hundreds of thousands of Ontarians each year.

Since the inception of the Plentiful Harvest Program, UHC has rescued over 30 million pounds of produce that would have otherwise gone to waste.

When UHC's previous food truck become no longer operational, a group of community donors came together to help purchase a new truck for the organization.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, June Muir, the CEO of Hub of Opportunities, says they had their previous truck since 2012 and it was hitting the end of its lifecycle.

"We were panicking because the truck was breaking down on us, obviously. And we were repairing it and while we were waiting for this truck we wanted that truck to get us through. And the minute this truck came in, it clocked out on us, so it was perfect timing and it couldn't have worked out any better."

She says groceries are getting more and more expensive.

"To be able to give families nutritional peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, that's great because to go to the grocery store and purchase that is so expensive. So, we're just so happy we can give fresh produce out."

Muir says they ensure nothing goes to waste.

"We do lots of creative things, we have a community kitchen. So we're able to take that rescued produce and turn it into something. And we've also shared up the highway to Indigenous communities, whatever we can do to help people with fresh produce, we do it, because there's nothing like fresh food."

Muir says that they feed those throughout Windsor-Essex first, and then if there is leftover produce they swap food with other municipalities close by.

UHC - Hub of Opportunities is a not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to meeting the needs of vulnerable people living in Windsor-Essex by offering 26 programs and services.