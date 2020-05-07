Hubbard Wins Cornish Award

Running back Chuba Hubbard of the Oklahoma State Cowboys captured the Jon Cornish Trophy on Tuesday as the top Canadian in the NCAA football ranks.

The six-foot-one, 207-pound native of Sherwood Park, Alta., received 19-of-20 available votes.

Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C., a receiver with Notre Dame, earned the other ballot to finish second.

The honour is named after Jon Cornish of New Westminster, B.C., a former Calgary Stampeders running back who played collegiately at the University of Kansas.

The other finalists in the strong class included Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore of Ottawa, and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke of Oakville.



Hubbard, a redshirt freshman, was the NCAA's rushing leader last season with 2,094 yards and 21 TDs, averaging a whopping 161.1 yards per game. He added 23 catches for 198 yards.

He was named a unanimous All-American selection and the Big 12's offensive player of the year.

with files from (The Canadian Press)