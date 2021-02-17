'Huge Makeover' coming for Amherstburg's Ranta Memorial Park

Amhersburg's Ranta K. Walter Memorial Park is set for a major overhaul that will include the town's first dog park.

Councillor Don McArthur says the $170,000 project will also see new trails, a fishing platform and a kayak launch where the Canard and Detroit Rivers meet.

He says the best part is the money for the project is sitting in a reserve waiting to be used.

"That is specifically dedicated for improvements to that park," he says. "You can't use that money for anything else and we're going to take that money and we're going to really give that park a makeover."

McArthur says the new kayak launch will be a fun addition to the park

"One exciting thing is there's going to be a canoe and kayak launch," he says. "Right now in Amherstburg there's really no legal way on public property to launch a kayak into the Detroit River."

He says the new fishing platform will be welcomed.

"One of the biggest beefs in Amherstburg right now is we have zero public fishing space on public property," he says. "There's a tiny little sliver in Kings Navy Yard Park right now where you can fish and that's it."

McArthur says there will still need to be some public input sessions on the plan, but work is expected to get underway this year.