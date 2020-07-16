Huge Response for Public School Board's Online Survey

Roughly 15,000 families have responded to a Greater Essex County District School Board survey.

The online survey was launched at the end of June asked parents for feedback regarding the upcoming school year.

Superintendent of Education Jeff Hillman says 63 per cent of families have indicated that their child will be attending class in September.

He says 15 per cent of families have said under no circumstances they feel comfortable sending their child to school in the fall and the remaining 22 per cent are saying they are not sure at this point.

Hilllman says it's evident from the replies that there is not one singular idea of how to proceed.

"We really have a significant and distinct set of families and perspectives that they bring," says Hillman.

He says says those who don't want to send their children back, are worried for their health & safety.

"The families who are confident that they will be sending their children to school tell us, that their child needs to be in school or I need I need return to work or I am confident the school board will have a safe plan," says Hillman.

Hillman says depending on the survey, the board usually receives feedback from about 200 families.

He says the response from families speaks to the significance of the issue and adds significant planning is being done by the board and more details will be released in the coming weeks.