Huge success for 2022 Windsor International Film Festival 

A successful year for the Windsor International Film Festival as the curtain closes.

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's festival which included 177 features and documentaries, and 24 short films saw a total of 311 screenings.

For the first time, WIFF ran for a full 11 days, allowing for an increase in programming and special events following the pandemic.

The festival broke attendance records with over 45,000 people in attendance, surpass their goal, however an exact number is still being tallied at this time.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer of WIFF, says he felt how happy people were with the in-person return.

"People are just really happy to have it back, it was almost like a big reunion of movie-lovers coming to the festival that was really, really palpable and people, all sorts of locals, coming to the festival and also people coming from outside, tourists coming, people from across the U.S. as well coming into the festival. So, very, very fun in that way."

He says for upcoming years, the extended programming will stay.

"That worked out really, really well. We think opening on the Thursday and closing off the following Sunday worked well. Absolutely, we're going to keep it that size, we think it works really well."

He says planning for the festival for 2023 will happen almost immediately.

"We dive right back into it. I mean, throughout the festival we're talking to each other like 'we'll do this, and this for next year', or 'we'll do that, we'll do that more, we'll do that less'. But, less than a week, this week will be a lot of letting the dust set in a lot of pieces but we'll go right into the next festival right away."

This was the 18th year for the festival.

The dates for next year's festival have already been announced on WIFF's Twitter page, running from October 26 to November 5, 2023.