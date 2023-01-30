Huge win for Belle River's Roman De Angelis

Belle River's Roman De Angelis has become only the second Canadian driver to win the legendary Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

The 21-year-old University of Windsor student and his three teammates drove a consistent race, staying at the front of the field for the better part of the 24 hours, finishing ahead of 32 other competitors.

De Angelis joins Windsor's Ron Fellows as the only Canadians to win at the Rolex 24.

Fellows claimed the title in 2001.

Photo courtesy: The Heart of Racing