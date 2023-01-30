iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Huge win for Belle River's Roman De Angelis


AM800-News-De-Angelis-Wins-1-January-2023

Belle River's Roman De Angelis has become only the second Canadian driver to win the legendary Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

The 21-year-old University of Windsor student and his three teammates drove a consistent race, staying at the front of the field for the better part of the 24 hours, finishing ahead of 32 other competitors.

De Angelis joins Windsor's Ron Fellows as the only Canadians to win at the Rolex 24.

Fellows claimed the title in 2001.

AM800-News-De-Angelis-Wins-2-January-2023

Photo courtesy: The Heart of Racing

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE