Human Case of West Nile in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says a local resident has tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the health unit, it's the first clinically diagnosed and lab-confirmed human case for the region this year.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquitoes that have fed on birds carrying the virus.

The health unit says most people diagnosed never develop symptoms and do not know they have it.

The health unit is reminding the public to remove standing water from their property, use insect repellents that contains DEET and limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.