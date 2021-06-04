Human Remains Discovered on Walpole Island Identified as a Windsor Man

A body discovered on Walpole Island has been identified as a Windsor man, in a case deemed a homicide.

Ontario Provincial Police say human remains were located on Walpole Island on March 17, 2021.

The deceased has been identified as Oyebode Oyengua, 25, who was reported missing in February, 2021.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit, Office of the Chief Coroner, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Walpole Island Police Service, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police say there is no risk to public safety and that updates on the case will be provided when information is available.