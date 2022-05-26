Human remains found in Chatham

Police in Chatham-Kent say foul play isn't suspected after human remains were discovered in in the area of Bloomfield Road and Richmond Street.

According to police, officers responded to a report of human remains found in the area at 2:16 p.m. last Friday.

When police attended the area they located a dead man.

The body was transported to the London Health Sciences Centre for a forensic autopsy, and the man has been identified.

His next of kin has been notified but officers say there is no concern for public safety.

The man’s identity will not be released out of respect to the family.