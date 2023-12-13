Human remains found in Colchester

Essex County OPP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Colchester.

Provincial police were called to an undisclosed location in the Town of Essex on Tuesday afternoon after an excavation crew working in the area found the remains.

The scene was secured and police are working with the Regional Coroner's Office and a Forensic Anthropologist.

Police say a Forensic Anthropologist has examined the remains and determined that they are historical in nature.

The OPP believes there is no criminality and will not be continuing a criminal investigation at this time.