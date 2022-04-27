Human remains found in Kingsville

Provincial police in Kingsville are investigating after human remains were found in the town.

According to police, officers attended a location Tuesday afternoon for a report of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.

The scene was secured by officers and are working in conjunction with the Regional Coroner's Office and a Forensic Anthropologist.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety and believe this to be an isolated incident.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and more details will be released when they become available.

