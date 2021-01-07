Human Trafficking Charges Laid in Chatham

Human trafficking related charges have been laid against a Chatham man.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on December 17, police were called to a disturbance at a motel in the city where they arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with domestic and drug related offences.

While investigating, the victim told police the man had been exploiting her and on December 24, police added charges of human trafficking and multiple related charges.

The man is being held in custody until his January 15 court date.

Police are asking people to be aware of warning signs that someone may be being exploited including fear for one's safety or the safety of a loved one, unexplained bruises or other signs of physical abuse, restricted freedom of movement and cryptic text messages and conversations.



