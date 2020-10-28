Human Trafficking Charges Laid in Chatham-Kent

A number of charges have been laid following a human trafficking investigation in Chatham-Kent.

Police say they received information last month about domestic abuse and human trafficking of a woman by an intimate partner.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, October 27 and is charged with assault, sexual assault, human trafficking, procuring, advertising sexual services and other offences.

Chatham-Kent Police chief Gary Conn says human trafficking is more common than you might think.

"Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation of harbouring of persons for the purposes of exploitation typically in the sex industry or for forced labour. The reality is is that human trafficking is real and is here in our community."

He says human trafficking is a terrible crime, but help is available.

"Human trafficking is a complex and hidden crime. It is also a human rights violation that results in serious and long-term trauma for survivors. Help and support services are available."

Conn says don't be afraid to speak up if you think someone is the victim of human trafficking.

"Although we can't provide more information regarding this specific investigation as the matter is currently before the courts, we would like to encourage those who believe they may be a victim of human trafficking or know of someone who is being exploited to please find the strength to come forward."

The suspect has been released pending a future court date of November 24, 2020.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel