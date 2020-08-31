Human Trafficking Charges Laid in Windsor

A man from London, Ontario is facing a list of charges after a human trafficking investigation by Windsor police.

Windsor police say on Sunday around 10am, officers responded to the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a woman believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

According to police, the investigation revealed a number of human trafficking related offences may have occurred.

Police say a suspect was identified and was arrested without incident at a local hotel.

37-year-old Audley Crooks is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of trafficking a person by exercising control, two counts of material benefit resulting from human trafficking, uttering threats and Advertise another person's sexual services.

Police add the female victim may have been trafficked in other parts of Ontario.

She was transported to hospital for medical assessment and connected with community partners to assist with recovery.

