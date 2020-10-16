Human Trafficking Scare in Windsor a Hoax

Windsor police say a recent social media post warning about a human trafficking scheme in south Windsor is a hoax.

An audio file that went viral this week warned about people knocking on doors and attempting to abduct residents for human trafficking purposes was not legitimate.

Police say they did investigate two complaints this month, one on October 10 involving a disorderly person who knocked on a complainants door, the other on October 13 regarding a suspicious vehicle where the occupant was arrested for breaching a previous court order.

Neither involved a Human Trafficking component and police say there was never any direct threat to the community.

Police say social media is an amazing tool to help communicate but at times false information can be spread.