Humane Society adds Rabbits to Microchipping Clinic

Rabbits have been added to the list of animals included at the Windsor-Essex Humane Society microchipping clinics.

A clinic was held Thursday that saw 72 cats, dogs and rabbits receive the permanent, non-removable pet identification.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says rabbits are now the third most popular household pet, so it made sense to add them to the list.

"You never know what's going to happen, you're moving and they get out of the crate and they escape so you want to be able to identify them just like your dog or cat," she says.

She tells AM800 News microchipping rabbits isn't new for the humane society, but it might be for some pet owners.

"We've identified our rabbits that are adopted from us for years now with a microchip, but this now gives pet owners an opportunity to do the same thing for rabbits that are obtained other places," says Coulter.

The clinics are set up for minimal contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Coulter.

"We have a contactless clinic where the pet goes into the building. It's chipped and then comes back out and we do the paperwork outside," she added.

Coulter says the clinics are held every two to three months and are posted in advance via the humane society's website and social media.

The cost to microchip your cat, dog or rabbit is $20.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.