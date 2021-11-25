Humane society dealing with a 'crisis of domestic rabbits' in the shelter

The executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society calls it a real crisis of domestic rabbits needing homes.

Melanie Coulter says it's not just their humane society, but they're seeing it right across Ontario and even in Michigan.

Coulter says so far this year they've taken in 275 rabbits, nearly twice as many as they took in during 2019 and in 2020.

In the past week alone, the shelter has taken in 13 domestic rabbits at a time when they're trying to put a delay on surrendered rabbits.

Coulter says they're not sure why there are so many domestic rabbits ending up in shelters.

"There's a suspicious that perhaps people were getting rabbits when they couldn't get dogs during the pandemic and people were looking for a pet. Then it became more than they could handle long-term, but that's just a guess, we really don't know," she says.

Coulter says a lot of people think of rabbits like large hamsters but feels they are more like vegetarian cats, calling them very social and that they enjoy human interaction.

She says the humane society has rabbits of all colours and sizes available for adoption, and all the rabbits are spayed or neutered.

The adoption fee is $50.