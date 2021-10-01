Humane Society hosting drive-thru microchip clinic Saturday

If you're looking to get your pet microchipped, the The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society can help you out.

A drive-thru clinic is taking place Saturday at the Nature Fresh Farm Centre in Leamington.

Humane society executive director Melanie Coulter says the event is open to dogs, cats and rabbits for a charge of just $20.

Coulter says it's a quick process.

"It's a pretty simple process. People stay in their vehicles. Dogs need to be on leash and cats need to be in a carrier, as do rabbits. So, essentially, the pet will pop out of the car, get the microchip quickly and the owner can stay in the car the whole time. It's a well oiled machine, works really smoothly."

She says the first clinic, held in Windsor last month, was well attended.

"Our very first drive-thru event was amazingly successful ad we had over 400 pets microchipped. I don't know if we'll hit that number this time, but we're looking forward to a good day, especially reaching a new audience and people who may have had a harder time getting into Windsor."

The drive-thru microchip clinic runs 10am to 2pm Saturday — cash, debit or credit card will be accepted.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi