Humane Society Launches Discount Program to Help Find Cats Homes

When the weather turns warmer, litters of kittens start showing up at animal shelters.

And that can make it tough to move out older cats with with the little kittens grabbing all the attention of would-be adopters.

Melanie Coulter is Executive Director at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

They've launched a discount promotion to help people decide on adult and senior cats.

"We've already taken in some baby kittens that are in foster homes but certainly we're preparing for a larger intake in the months ahead."

Coulter says they are already getting some kittens in, but there has been a decline in the numbers since 2011 when the spay and neuter clinic opened.

"Our clinic has fixed over 42,000 animals and the majority of those were cats and so that's a lot of kitten births that have been prevented. But this time of year is definitely when cats are having kittens and there are still situations where people need assistance with them."

She says they have a promotion to help get adult cats out the door.

"Until the end of the month, all of our adult cats have 50% off their adoption fees and all senior cats, so eight and older, are completely free. It's a great time if people have been thinking of bringing a cat home and then make some room for those kittens coming in the spring."

With the onset of kitten season, the humane society is in need of supplies like heating pads, nursing kitten formula and Royal Canin mom and baby cat food.

Donations can be dropped off any day between 8am and 6pm.