Humane Society Looks for Home for Rabbit after Dramatic Recovery

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is looking for a forever home for a rabbit that went through a rough recovery.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says a concerned citizen brought Mavis in after she was found in a Windsor yard back in July.

Coulter says Mavis was covered in urine, malnourished, and her fur was matted and torn away in areas — it was clear she wasn't meant to be in the wild.

"Someone had her in a pen and wasn't caring for her properly and then probably did release her," says Coulter.

She hardly recognizes the bunny that was rushed to the humane society back in July.

"Fortunately we sent her to a foster home that has great experience with small mammals and has done wonders with her," says Coulter. "Now she looks like a beautiful bunny. She's really enjoying free ranging, she's litter trained and she's up for adoption and looking for a home."

The three-year-old bunny has been spayed and microchipped and is ready for adoption.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.