Humane Society offers $2,500 reward for information of an animal cruelty case

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is offering a reward for an animal cruelty case.

A one-year old husky named Angel was severely burned after being reported missing on July 29, 2022.

She was found that same day under a bush in the 400 block of Caron Avenue, her entire body covered with severe burns.

Angel was immediately rushed for medical care, however she did not survive her injuries.

Windsor Police and Crime Stoppers are still working the case, but the case has not been solved.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society believes that someone knows what happened, and are offering a $2,500 reward to whoever is able to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the individual who severely burned Angel.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Melanie Coulter, Executive Director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, says the injuries Angel sustained were horrible to see.

She says she's hopeful this award will help someone come forward.

"It was really a horrific case, her injuries were heartbreaking to see her and to know what she went through. And Windsor Police were trying very hard to work with Crime Stoppers and get some tips to figure out what happened, but unfortunately the tips have seem to run dry, and so we're very hopeful that this will nudge someone to come forward."

She says the 400 block of Caron Avenue is very populated, and someone must have information.

"Something like this in that populated of an area, someone knows something. And we believe that someone out there knows what happened, and maybe they are connected to the person and they don't want to get someone in trouble. But, really, this is the kind of cruelty that we need to get justice for, and we need to make sure it can't happen again."

She says violence against animals can sometimes lead to violence against people.

"There's definitely evidence out there that violence against animals very often leads to violence against people and it's a springboard when you think of a lot of serial killers started with violence against animals, and then they progress to violence against people. We don't know what happened in this case, but, it definitely is a risk factor."

The Humane Society is asking anyone with information on this case to email tips@windsorhumane.org.

All tips will be forwarded to Windsor Police for further investigation, and the reward will be divided among any tipsters whose information leads to charges.